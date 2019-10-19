DEFOREST – Isabel G. Arneson, age 96, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She was born on Feb. 16, 1923, at the farm home in the Town of Leeds, Columbia County, the oldest of 11 children born to Martin and Edna (Wernick) Manthe.

Isabel married Chester Arneson on June 9, 1951 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Arlington. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 1989. Over the years, she served as the secretary at Family Services, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and retired after 25 years as secretary at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Madison.

Isabel is survived by a son, Ronald (Barbara) Arneson of Madison; grandchildren, Aaron (Kelly) Arneson, Jordan (Miranda) Arneson and Mary (Nathan) Boeckers; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Arneson, Garrett Arneson and Kara Boeckers; brothers, Raymond (Suzanne) Manthe and Donald (Shirley) Manthe; and sister-in-law, Donna Manthe. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; great-grandson, Sawyer Arneson; brothers, Norbert Manthe, James (Marie) Manthe, William (LaVonne) Manthe, Eugene Manthe and Gerald Manthe; and sisters, Karen (Keith) Kilen, Doris (William) Welch, and Elaine (Louis) Ziegler.

A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with the Rev. Mark Bartels presiding. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Isabel's Holy Cross Church family, Parkside Assisted Living family and Agrace HospiceCare for the help and care she received. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.