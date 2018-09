Irving C. Ruff, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.



Visitation will be 10-11AM on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 AM.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

608-837-9054