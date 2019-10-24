New Glarus, WI - Irma J. Ruegsegger, age 95, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the New Glarus Home.

She was born August 16, 1924, the daughter of Jacob and Ida (Durst) Amacher. She attended the Plainview School. Irma married Albert G. Ruegsegger on February 24, 1943. They were dairy farmers in the Blanchardville area until 1977 when they moved to New Glarus. Together they brought up eight children. She enjoyed being a farmer's wife, gardening, mending, spending time with her family, playing cards, reading, and baby sitting for family and friends as long as she was able.

Irma is survived by her children, Roy (Carolyn), Evelyn (Martin) Palus, Steve (Irene), Mark (Jeanne), Randy, Ken, and Bruce (Jo), daughter-in-law Marleen, twenty-two grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a brother John (Kay) Amacher, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert in 1987, sisters Goldie Nussbaum, Tilma Eggiman, and Tilda Amacher, brothers Sindolf and Arnold, grandchildren Tracy, Weston, Samuel, Tammy, and Elaine Ruegsegger, daughter-in-law Sheryl Ruegsegger, and her son Joe who passed hours after his mother.

A memorial service to remember Irma and Joe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the New Glarus Home Chapel, 600 Second Ave., New Glarus, WI (access via the Elm Dr. entrance), with Pastor James Palus officiating. Inurnment will be in the Old York Cemetery, rural Blanchardville.

A gathering of relatives and friends to celebrate Irma's and Joe's life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the Glarner Lodge, New Glarus Home, and SSM Hospice for their tender care during Irma's time there.

