Iris K. Schuster

Iris K. Schuster, a funny and caring wife, mother and grandmother who had a knack for putting people at ease, died on June 2, 2023, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wis. Her death was due to natural causes.

Iris was born July 11, 1937, in West Allis, Wis., to Marguerite (Sauvé) Meddaugh, a homemaker, and Robert Meddaugh, a welder. She was close to her older brother, Robert Jr. (Bobby) and younger sister, Faye, despite eight-year age gaps between her and each of them.

