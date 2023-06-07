Irene Mary Winkler

Irene Mary Winkler, age 86, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on July 1, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Adolph Gruendler and Caroline Gruendler.

Irene graduated from Edgewood High School at 16 years old and went on to live at and graduate from St. Mary’s Nursing School in 1956. Irene had lost her own beloved mother to cancer when she was 15, and it was a dreadfully painful event for her. This experience reinforced her love of nursing and caring for others.

