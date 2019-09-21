Irene Mae (Gaetzke) Summers, peacefully left our earthly presence to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019 at the age of 90, merely 10 days shy of her 91st birthday.

Born on September 30, 1928 on a farm in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gladys (Hankins) and Henry Gaetzke, Irene graduated from Lodi High School in 1946. After graduation, she married David Radl of Lodi in 1947 and together they had a daughter, Sandra.

In 1995, while living in Madison, Irene married Eugene Summers of Wrightstown and they had a son, John. Accompanying Eugene with his career in the USAF, the family later moved to Fukuoka, Japan where their second son, Daniel, was born. Irene raised her children in Japan, Italy and various other places and enjoyed personal traveling as well, to the Caribbean, Central America and other locales over the years.

She very much enjoyed gardening, dancing and the presence of dogs. But most of all she treasured her 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Irene in survived by her children Sandra (Dave) Manke, John and Daniel Summers; her grandchildren; Jason (Breanna) Manke, Amy (Ben) Mikla and Leah (Kevin) Carini, her great-grandchidren; Braydon, Reese and Max Manke, Kylie Sprecher, Haven, Tyce and Nolan Mikla and Lucia Carini. Her beloved sister, Shirley (Joe) Peacock; many very special nieces and nephews, and a very special best friend, Carol Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene Summers, brother Eugene Gaetzke, sister-in-law Marge and first husband David Radl.

Irene's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Haven Hills Memory Care in Lodi for their kind and conscientious assistance and friendship to Irene during her time living there.

The family would also like to thank Kevin Klingenmeyer and the entire Agree Hospice Indigo team for their incredible attentive, meticulous and compassionate dedication to Irene's healthcare needs.

There will be a brief interment service at Highland Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00am, followed by lunch in the area. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

