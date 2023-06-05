Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Irene M. Kienzle, 95, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9th  at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI , with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Friday, June 9th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Irene is survived by a son, Terry Kienzle of Cuba City, WI, four daughters: Joanne (Olav) Malvik of Madison WI, Sandra (Steven) Downing of Freeport, IL, Susan (Lee) Stewart of Lewisville, TX, and Judy Kienzle (Bob Koenig) of Rockton, IL; six grandchildren and thirteen greatgrandchildren; one brother, William (Donna) Wagner of Dickeyville, WI.