MADISON-Irene K. Wendt, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Oakwood Village East. She was born on April 14, 1925, in Big Bend, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Haysley) Schaefer.



Irene met and married Jack Wendt on Oct. 16, 1948. They were married for 55 wonderful years, before he passed away in 2003. They made their home on Fair Oaks Avenue and raised two sons, Walter and Marvin. Irene was a crossing guard for her neighborhood for over 20 years. She was an accomplished baker and canner. Irene was awarded numerous awards from the Wisconsin State Fair for her baked goods and had been featured in many publishings.



Irene is survived by her son, Walter (Trena) Wendt of Basile, La.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wendt of Sun Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Marvin in 2009; and brothers, Joseph, Alfred and Oliver Schaefer.



A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com



