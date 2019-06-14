Irene Hofmaster, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from natural causes.

She was the seventh of ten children born to Henry and Stella Stoffer on the family farm just east of Alexander, Iowa in 1924. Irene graduated from Alexander High School in 1942, where she played bass drum and bell-lyre in the high school band and sang in the glee club. She was the only star forward on the girls' basketball team. Two of her other classmates played guard and with the other juniors and seniors the team received five championship awards in two years.

In 1943, she took a Junior Secretarial course at Hamilton's Business College in Mason City, Iowa. Because of World War II, in February of 1944, she became employed in the Civilian personnel Office of the U.S. Army-Air Force Regional Hospital, Truax Field, Madison. After the war ended and the base closed, she worked for the Madison Bus Co., Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Department, and for five years in the tourism division of the Wisconsin Conservation Department. During those years, Irene became the bass singer in Madison's first women's barbers shop quartet, the "Minorettes" and she was also a charter member of the Sweet Adeline's.

In April 1946, she met Lorell Hofmaster upon his discharge from military service in the China-Burma-India Theater and they were married in May 1948 at Bethel Lutheran Church. When the Korean War broke out, her husband's WI Air National Guard unit at Truax Field, where he served as a full-time employee, was activated on Feb. 1, 1951. At that time, Irene returned to Truax Field working in the Purchasing and Contracting Office. The unit remained at Madison but Lorell had re-enlisted in the active Air Force, and in March of 1952, was sent to Germany for the next three years. Irene joined him in early August and while living in Frankfurt, Germany, she was employed as the secretary to the controller of the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps until July 1953. Her husband was transferred to the Neubiberg Air Force Base located south of Munich. During these years they took several motor trips to the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Austria, Switzerland and most of western Germany. Her husband completed his tour of duty and they returned to Madison in March of 1955, where he resumed his status with the WI Air National Guard in base operations as a Chief Master Sergeant and Irene returned to the federal government status as the secretary to the Air Commander of the WI Air National Guard. He retired in 1979 and Irene retired in 1982. They loved to travel, sightsee, and visit relatives and friends along the way. Vacations and retirement took them to all 50 states and to Mexico and Nassau. Their favorite trip was to the Hawaiian Islands. Many shorter trips were enjoyed in Wisconsin to mostly: Lacrosse, Hayward, Green Bay, Door County and the St. Germain-Eagle River areas.

Irene was a life member of the Monona Chapter No. 5 Order of the Eastern Star, a social member of the Madison Elks club, and Four Lakes Yacht Club. They had a Chris Craft speed boat (named "Lorene") for 18 years, had Packers season tickets for 20 years, and attended the famous "Ice Bowl" game. She also enjoyed their social gatherings with families and many wonderful friends. Irene was an avid Badger sports enthusiast and enjoyed a variety of other sports. She enjoyed listening to music of the big-band era, light opera, barbershop, Hawaiian, etc. In later years, she enjoyed watching TV with her favorite programs being primarily about nature. She also liked to attend a variety of musicals.

Irene is survived by sisters, Viola Koenen of DesMoines, Iowa and Wilberta Reitema of Kanawha, Iowa; special niece, Connie Miller (Doug) of Prior Lake, Minn.; goddaughter, Gail Nesbitt of Middletown, Conn.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends, especially Ruth, Nancy and Melissa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorell in 2004; her parents; four brothers; three sisters; and her in-laws.

A private funeral service was held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Huevel presiding. Entombment took place at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420