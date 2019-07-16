DEFOREST-Irene D. Zamora, age 74, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on October 2, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Maurillo and Dolores (Oyerzides) Diaz.



She was a beloved grandmother, mother, and sister to so many special people.



Irene is survived by her children, Fremin Zamora, Jose Zamora, Joaquin Zamora, Maurilio (Annie) Zamora, Irene Teniente; grandchildren, Rosie Blanco, Fernando Jr. (Erica), Santiago, Jesse (Jamie), Cora (Frank), Lucas (Janet), and Maxwell; ten great-grandchildren; and nine siblings.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL HOME, 5203 Monona Dr, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.



