Ione Mae Tofsland

Ione M. Tofsland, age 100, passed away on Wed May 23, 2018 at Stoughton Hospital.

She was born on Jan 29, 1918 in Sullivan to the late Harry and Nora Olson. She was united in marriage to Melvin Tofsland on Sept 28, 1935. Together they farmed in Edgerton their entire lives.

Ione liked raising tobacco, we call it her hobby. She liked flowers, and could make anything grow. Ione loved mowing her lawn and had beautiful mums. After Melvin died in 1988, she lived on the farm alone until she was 97. The last 3 years she was living at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living. She celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan 29, 2018.

Ione is survived by her daughter Joan Hjortland, son Roger (Melitta) Tofsland; grandchildren Randy (Angie) Hjortland, Sharon (Donovan) Sveum, Duane (Tina) Hjortland, Ken (Patti)Tofsland, Kathy (Matt) McGrath; 9 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; sisters Bette Wilke, Dorothy Rosa, brothers Floyd (Bea) Olson, sister-in-law Ann Olson and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Donald Tofsland, son-in-law Sidney Hjortland, daughter-in-law Rosie Tofsland, brothers Bud Olson, Ole (Ruth) Olson, Dick (Beverly) Olson, and Donnie Olson, sisters Janet (Elmer) Jacobson and Edith (Howard) Haugan, brothers-in law Bob Wilke and Thor Tofsland.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Tue May 29, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton with Rev Erik Jelinek presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the service on Tue. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery South, followed by a luncheon at the VFW in Stoughton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Lutheran Church, Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living, or Heartland Hospice.

