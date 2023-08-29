BARNEVELD - Ingrid Kay Grenie, age 73, of Barneveld, left this life to return to God surrounded at her home by her five children and sister, Margie, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. She was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Richland Center, Wis., the second daughter of nine children of Ingvald Grenie and Beaulah (Williams) Grenie.
Ingrid graduated from Richland Center High School in 1967. Shortly after she married Kenley Dalberg and they lived in Capron, Ill. Ingrid was a very dedicated mother of five wonderful children for whom she worked incessantly preparing meals; canning vegetables, fruits and freezing meat for the long winter months; providing prom dresses, football and baseball uniforms, skateboards and guidance that her children needed as she worked in and outside the home at jobs to make ends meet and provide for the needs of her children. She was a very loving mother who taught her children the importance of respect, love and kindness. Ingrid loved spending time with her family. She would take her younger siblings to stay during summer vacations with her. She was very nurturing to all around her. Ingrid’s biggest joy in life was her family. She taught them all to love and laugh. They all felt her love and knew that she could be counted on unconditionally. She truly was the rock for her children, brothers, sisters, great-nieces and nephews. She enjoyed family gatherings and was famous for her potato salad and Pineapple Cake. She was a beautiful woman with grace and dignity, inside and out. She loved taking walks, riding her bike, and always looked forward to spending time outdoors and gardening. The ways in which she gave, were never ending as are the ways that we will miss her.
Ingrid is survived by her daughters, Michele Lynn (Emily) Juhl and Trista Deane (George) Costopoulos; sons, Travis Ryan Dalberg, Aaron Eugene Dalberg and Aric Elon Dalberg; grandchildren, Isabelle Blake and Alaina Michele Yeager and Triton Travis Dalberg; sisters, Margie Lane (Stephan Frederick); and special niece, Anna Maria Mac Leod, Carol Jean Grenie, Mary Caroline Markin and Sherry Ann Humphreys; niece, Tanya Lynn Wardell; brothers, Arles Albert Grenie, Arlie Ingvald Grenie and Larry Allen Grenie; other nieces and nephews; and husband, Greg Bristol.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delvin Lyle Williams; and niece, Denise Renee Markin.