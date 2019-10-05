Ila M. Sampson, 93, of Cuba City, WI passed away with her family by her side at UW-Madison Hospital on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11am at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Hee Kwon Jung officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call from 3pm-7pm on Sunday, October 6th at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday, October 7th from 10am until time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Ila was born on March 6, 1926 to John & Lucille (Tracy) Kies in Platteville, WI. She married Wayne "Sammy" Sampson on November 18, 1947 at the United Methodist Church in Platteville, WI. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed dancing with Sammy, music, flowers, traveling, shopping, cooking & baking, but most of all, Ila enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ila is survived by 5 children: Ruth Ann (Morgan) Martensen of Hazel Green, WI, Ron (Sandy) Sampson of Cuba City, WI, Marcia (Tom) Rupp of Hazel Green, WI, Ted (Amy) Sampson of Cuba City, WI and Walt (Karla) Sampson of Hartford, WI; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Swart of Platteville, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne (August 25, 1993) and a brother.

In lieu of plants & flowers an Ila M. Sampson Memorial Fund has been established.