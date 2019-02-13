Idelle A. (Swan) Wilcox

MADISON – Idelle A. Wilcox, age 88, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Villa at Middleton Village, after a brief illness.

She was born December 14, 1930 in Stoughton, WI to parents, Howard and Beatrice (Johnson) Swan. Idelle married Donald R. “Don” Wilcox on May 29, 1954 and together they made their home on the Northside of Madison. Idelle was a wonderful homemaker, who loved her family. She enjoyed oil painting and spending time with her animals. She will be remembered as a very caring person with a good sense of humor.

Idelle is survived by her daughters, Pam Wilcox and Leslie (Jay) Wolfgram; grandsons, Corey and Kyle Schmidt and Dane Wilcox; sister, Joan (John) Luther and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.