Howard Raymond Page

Howard Page, age 94, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Howard was born January 20, 1925 in Adams, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Martha (Evans) Page. He was a member of the Army Air Corps during WWII from 1943 to 1945, piloted P51 Mustang fighter planes, was stationed in England and was honorably discharged. He reinlisted into the Air Guard during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1953, was stationed in Japan, flew C140 cargo and rescue planes and was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. Following his military service he was self employed as a carpenter and farmer. At the age of 50 he sold his business and was employed at the Federal Correction Institute of Oxford.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; infant son, Kenneth; daughter, Janis; grandson, Daniel and brothers, Roland, Harold and Charles.

The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially to Mark Keller, Nikki Manthey and Patti Soter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Heartland Hospice (or any Hospice), Unbound or Badger Honor Flight.