IOWA CITY, Iowa - Howard M. Field, 85, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Gilbert, Ariz. Howard was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Cambridge, Wis., the son of Ted and Mildred (Strommen) Field. He married Darlene "Nitzy" Gillette in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 25, 1956. They were married 56 years until the death of Nitzy in 2013.

Howard served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a commissioned officer, and then in the Air Force Reserves. He received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Marquette University and his master's degree in Public Health from Harvard University. Howard was a professor at the University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, in the Preventive and Community Dentistry department.

Howard was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City and also Community Church of the Verdes in Rio Verde, Ariz. He enjoyed time with his family (especially at the cabin in Park Rapids, Minn.), running, gardening and lawn care, flying his beloved Bonanza 999GT, golfing, attending the symphony, and most recently, spending time with his best friend, Blairanne Revak.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen (Phil) Scott of Rochester, Minn.; two sons, Jim (Patricia) of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Mark (Deb) of Madison, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa (Mike) Lund, Erik (Olivia) Edlund, Paul Edlund, Hannah Field, Sarah (Caleb) Niemi, and Anna and Luke Field; his great-granddaughter, Elanor Lund; his brother, Harry (Karen) Field; his niece, Ginger (Dave) Hansen; and great-niece, Daphne Hansen.

A visitation will be held at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 N. Johnson St., Iowa City, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Barry Hoerz presiding.

Burial and military honors will be held at Vermont Lutheran Cemetery, with lunch to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Vermont Lutheran Church or Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.