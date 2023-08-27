SPRING GREEN, Wis. -- Howard J. Murphy age 89 of Spring Green passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI. Howie was born on January 6, 1934 in Dodgeville, WI the son of Leo and Marie (Lynch) Murphy. Following graduation from the Arena High School he went to the UW Platteville then served in the United States Army where he served with the 48th Medical Company and did a tour of duty in Germany. He was married on September 26, 1959 to the former Darlene Brummer. He taught Biology at the River Valley High School and coached football for 21 years and was Athletic Director for 12 years. Howie was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame and UW Platteville Athletic Hall of Fame. Upon retirement Howie was honored by the River Valley Board of Education with the establishment of the "Howard Murphy Outstanding Student Athletic Award." Howie was a member of St. John’s Catholic church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Trustee on the Spring Green Village Board for four years, and was Head of the Parks Committee.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Murphy of Spring Green, 6 children; Cindy (Jim) Liegel, Mike (Linda) Murphy, Dan (Judy) Murphy, Lisa (Ray) Wahl, Carleen (Tim) Humpal, Karen (Dan) Hackl, grandchildren; Josh (Catrina) Wahl, Justin (Kaylee) Wahl, Shane (Kasie) Murphy,
Taylor (Sarah) Murphy, Molly Liegel, Jenna (Joe) Richter, Shannon Murphy, Jordan (Stuart) Vanden Heuvel, Courtney Murphy, Kayla Hackl, Collin Humpal, Adam Liegel, Jacob Hackl,
Allison Humpal, Sarah Hackl, 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Murphy, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marie Murphy, 2 brothers, Jack and Leo “Vince” Murphy a sister, Kathleen Beyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or the Howard Murphy Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sincere thank you to Dr. Fortney, the staff of River Valley Medical Center, Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care, Agrace Hospice Care and Southwest Health.
