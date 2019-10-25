Deerfield/ Cambridge/Howard "Howie" Smith, age 61, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after fighting an aggressive cancer.

He was born on November 26, 1957, in West Palm Beach, Florida, the son of Billye and Dave Smith. He was united in marriage to Teresa ( Pulvermacher) Engelhart on December 14, 1996.

Howard learned compassion, manners and the importance of laughter from his loving mother Billye. He developed a great work ethic and a mechanical eye while learning to build airplanes with his father Dave. As a boy, Howard spent summers in Oklahoma learning to fish, hunt and cook with his Paw Paw Cleo. All of these lessons were used throughout his life and shared with others.

Howard became a Master Electrician, early in his career, leading to the opening of AB Electric with his wife Teresa, and daughter Anna, in 2003. AB Electric serviced homes and businesses of all sizes over southern Wisconsin, including the electrical and programming aspects of the retractable roof at Miller Park Stadium. His kindness showed through with yearly donations for elderly and surrounding community projects. If help was needed, you never needed to ask twice, he was there.

Many baseball and trapshooting teams were sponsored by AB Electric. Howard was a top-notch trap shooter. Baseball-maybe not the strongest player, but he sure had fun! Most of all he enjoyed the camaraderie of everyone.

His greatest treasures were his children, Matthew, Anna and Ryan; followed only by his grandsons Dahlten, Parker and Logan. His pride showed through as he spoke of each one. His love of fishing was shared by his best friend and wife Teresa. Though Howard was a great bird and deer hunting guide in Texas, Teresa taught him the art of deer hunting in the snow. He in turn, instilled in her, the love of bird hunting. Howard's only regret is not being able to share these passions with his grandsons. Howard was born to be a farmer, always kicking dirt everywhere he went. Whether his own land or a neighbors, he would jump at the chance to work in the fields with Teresa by his side as always.

Howard is survived by his wife Teresa of 23 years; his children Matthew Engelhart, Anna (Matt) Keaton, Ryan Smith; grandaddy's boys Dahlten, Parker and Logan Keaton; mother and father; stepmother Prisca; sister Debra (Scott) Pinkney; sister-in-law Diane Baukin; brother-in-laws Bruce Pulvermacher, Brian (Chris) Lee, Paul (Kim) Pulvermacher, Philip Pulvermacher I; nephews Shane Pulvermacher, Philip Pulvermacher II, Jacob (Liz) Stein, Spencer Pinkney; nieces Sara (Dan) Reed, Erin Pulvermacher, Jessica (Alex) Smith. He also leaves behind his extended family Aimee Lowrey- Schroeder, Christian Birkhem and lifelong friend Bill Adams.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Cleo and Edith Elkins; paternal grandparents Howard and Leora Smith; mother-in-law Gail Pulvermacher and brother-in-law John Baukin.

Celebration of Life will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 East Washington Ave, Madison on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare staff for their compassionate and loving care.

Cress Funeral Home

3325 East Washington Avenue

Madison, Wisconsin

608-249-6666