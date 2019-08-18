Howard H. "Howie" Loret

Howard H. Loret, age 57, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1962, in Madison, Wis., the son of Jerome and Judith (Tholo) Loret.

He graduated from Oregon High School in 1980. Howie worked many jobs including a cook, restaurant manager, warehouse clerk, office assistant and cashier. In 1983, he married Tami Sura from Clayton, Wis. He enjoyed golfing and bowling in his free time.

Howie is survived by his wife, Tami; sons, Chris and Josh; sister, Roberta (Brian) Kelly; brother, Daniel; and grandchildren, Hadley, Harper, Aubre, Colton and Cooper. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard (Mable) Tholo and Harold (Ethel) Loret; and brother, Frankie.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the funeral home at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A special thank you to Jeff, Teresa and Kiera Sweeney, Don and Margaret Denton, Morgan and Hope Larson, Jamie and Josh Gahnz, Anna Larson and Agrace HospiceCare. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420