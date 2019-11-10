STOUGHTON - Howard David Nelson, age 84, of Stoughton, Wis., died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 27, 1935 in Stoughton to Alvie and Myrtle Nelson.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Nelson; son, James Howard Nelson of Stoughton; parents Alvie, Myrtle and Elsie Nelson; and brothers, Raymond, Ronald, and Alvie (Chuck) Nelson. Howard entered eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2019, as he was recovering from a broken hip at Skaalen Rehabilitation Center. His spirit is carried by his loving two remaining children and spouses, five grandchildren, three surviving siblings and other family relations and friends from every walk of life.

Howard attended Stoughton schools and remained a resident of Stoughton, WI. He loved fishing, boating, hunting, golfing and traveling the states with his wife, family and close group of friends. Howard loved spending time with grandchildren and relaxing at home on Lake Kegonsa, up north and by the pool in Fort Myers Beach, FL. He was always moving and had a wonderful work ethic, a kind heart and was devoted to his family.

Howard had enlisted with the Wisconsin Air National Guard. He was also a farmer and had worked at McCormick Lumber Yard, Hanson Construction, Kitchen Mart of Madison, and finally owned and operated Howard Nelson landscaping. Howard was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

Survivors include two sons, Gary (Karrie) Nelson of Edgerton, and children, Cole, Megan and Cody; Brian (Donna) Nelson of Nolensville, Tenn., and children, Collin, Adam, Emma and Kate; three siblings Norma (Nelson) Devine, Barbara (Nelson) Larson and Shirley (Nelson) Hanson; and many friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton at 11 a.m. on Monday Nov. 18, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. In celebration of his life, family and friends can visit with the Nelson family at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday. The Interment will be at Lutheran South Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Christ Lutheran Church and or Stoughton American Legion Post #59. Words cannot express the family deepest appreciation for the family members, friends and Skaalen Rehabilitation caregivers that have supported him during his stay and final days of life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.