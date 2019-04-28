Howard Alan Wegenke

Howard Allen Wegenke, age 84, died of a broken heart on Friday, April 26, 2019, hours after his beloved wife, Martha’s funeral. He was born on September 28, 1934 in Neshkoro, WI the son of Allen E. and Melita (Sommerfield) Wegenke. Howard graduated from Westfield High School in 1952 and UW Whitewater in 1956. He taught business education for two years in Shawano and Waupaca school districts. He served from 1957-1959 in the US Army in Fort Knox during the Korean War. Howard began his 37 year career at General Casualty Insurance Company in 1960, where he met Martha Kellerman. They were united in marriage on August 11, 1962.

Howard received much satisfaction volunteering to make life more enjoyable for others. He was elected president and served several years on the board of Sales and Marketing Executives of Madison. Howard also served on the church council of Lakeview Lutheran Church, Madison and Christ Lutheran Church, DeForest. He enjoyed assisting in UW Nursing School golf outings for many years, helped pack meals for delivery by Meals on Wheels and served meals at the DeForest Community Center, served on the Marketing Committee of R.S.V.P., and served on the board of directors of M.S.C.R. for several years. Howard also played Santa Claus for many years for the children at Central Wisconsin Center.

Howard had a full life, enjoying many hobbies including: hunting, fishing, traveling, concerts on the square, skiing, golfing and most of all family activities, including time spent with his children and grandchildren. Howard and Martha spent many winters with close friends and family in Estero, Florida.

He is survived by his children, Alan (Karen) Wegenke and Maralee (Jeff) Tubbs; grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Tubbs, Ryan Wegenke, Sara (Jason) Kempen, Nola (Dustin) Krueger and Kristy (Adam) Erickson; brothers, Robert (Shirley) Wegenke and John (Jane) Wegenke; Brother-in-law, Martin (Rita) Kellerman and sister-in-law, Joanne Pyan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha, his parents and nephew, Robert A. Wegenke.

Howard will be dearly missed by his family and friends who are comforted by the fact that he and Martha are together in heaven.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 202 S. Main Street, with Rev. Sue Beadle officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Neshkoro, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

