Horst W. Lobe

Madison - Horst Wolfgang Lobe, age 89, died on Wednesday April 10, 2019.

He was born in Gleiwitz, Germany on January 27, 1930 to Fredric and Elsa (Schroeder) Lobe. He was the loving husband and best friend of Jean Lobe for 38 years until his death.

Horst grew up in Germany, graduated from the State Architecture School in Kassel and practiced architecture in Germany between 1955 and 1957 when he entered the US as an immigrant. He became registered as an architect in the US and practiced in Iowa until 1965 when he took the position as staff architect at the Department of Planning and Construction for the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus. In 1984 he received a Master of Arts in Landscape Architecture. Horst retired from the University in July 1995.

Horst was always willing to volunteer his knowledge to projects which could use his design talents. He was a member of Capital Community Citizens and their president from 1972-74. He was a member of AIA Wisconsin, a chapter of the American Institute of Architecture, and it's president in 1996. In 2004 he received the Golden Award from his peers in the AIA Wisconsin. He served as a member of the Madison Urban Design Commission for 21 years, the last five as their chair. Horst also practiced architecture on the residential scale, using this opportunity during and after his UW employment to enjoy his profession on a more personal level.

He is survived by his children, Kirsten (grandson Oscar), Lisa, Marisa (grandson Ian), and Andrew Lobe, and Mark (Ann) Torke (grandchildren Mark Jr. and Tina); Jean's children, Nancy Morgan and Sandy (Brian) Harter; (granddaughter Kristina (Matt) Schwartz) and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Wolfgang, his daughter Leslie, and his grandson, Nicholas Harter.

A memorial service will be held at OAKWOOD VILLAGE, University Woods at Resurrection Chapel, 6201 Mineral Point Rd in Madison at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with Rev. Martha Nack presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AIA Foundation Scholarship Fund 321 S. Hamilton St. Madison WI 53703 or Oakwood Foundation 6209 Mineral Point Rd. Suite 200 Madison WI 53705.

