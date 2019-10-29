Hollis (Holly) Maura Jellinek, age 71, of Madison passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at her home, of natural causes, surrounded by friends and family.

She was born on September 26th, 1948 in New York, New York, the daughter of Harold and Lucille (Jacobs) Jellinek. Holly spent her childhood and formative years in Elkins, West Virginia where her beloved father was a physician. Her cherished younger sister, Leslie, remembers Holly's laughter throughout their childhood. A lover of music with a flair for performance, Holly played multiple instruments and was a majorette in high school before her graduation.

Holly studied Sociology at West Virginia University, where she met her dear friends of 54 years, Valerie Wilkinson and Susan Gray. She went on to earn her PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of Wisconsin Madison. Holly raised her remarkable daughters, Elizabeth and Katherine, in Madison's VanChaMasShe neighborhood where she lived next door to the Ficken Hubbard family, who held a special place in her heart. Their families remained close even after Holly moved to a new home, which she filled with hearts and her favorite color, red. Holly's love of red also sparked her treasured friendship with Mary and Dean Hein (the Three Amigos, as they called themselves), with whom she loved to attend theater and musical performances and spend important holidays.

Holly was active in her temple community of Beth El, where she was proud to study for and hold her adult Bat Mitzvah and sing in the choir. Holly's flair for color and fashion made an impression on her fellow singers, who lovingly remember her insistence that they plan their outfits well in advance of their performances. Her faith and heritage were important to Holly, as was her pursuit of social justice. She took to heart the principle of tikkun olam, seeking to better the world and lend her voice to marginalized people.

Holly was a dedicated clinician who so valued her work and patient relationships. She had a thriving private practice focused on health psychology at Woodview Counseling Center, and valued working alongside her respected colleague Marilyn Holschuh. Holly's strong convictions guided all she did, from her work as a Licensed Psychologist to her support of community organizations.

A fierce friend and advocate for those she loved, Holly was generous with her time and energy. Holly's daughters were her proudest accomplishment. Her friends fondly remember whiling away hours over coffee or tea with Holly as she dispensed invaluable advice and shared stories of her travels and experiences. Her laugh was irrepressible and contagious, and her clever, perceptive way of telling stories often had her family and friends in stitches. Her incisive wit, compassionate heart, unfailing hospitality, and steadfast support will be deeply missed by her family and many, many friends.

She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Liz) Jellinek Aldag and Katherine (Kat) Jellinek Aldag (Javier Sanchez), her sister Leslie Jellinek (Bob Channon) and nieces and their families, as well as beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucille Jellinek.

A private service was held on Thursday, October 24th at Cress Funeral Services, conducted by her treasured friends Debbie Martin and Dale Kaufman. The Jewish Burial Association of Madison assisted with arrangements. Holly is buried in Beit Olamim, located in Sunset Memory Gardens on Madison's West side.

The family wishes to extend their special thanks to several special people who provided their support and assistance during Holly's illness: Dale Kaufman, Heather Rodriguez and Connie Jameson, Anna Ficken, Alene Cuellar, Larry Hubbard, Mary and Dean Hein, and Agrace Hospice. As Holly would say, they had the opportunity to "be an angel" for her family.

Please share your memories.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406