Hildegard C. Schroeder

Hildegard "Hilda" Cecilia Schroeder (nee Lux) was born on January 5, 1948 in Janesville, WI to Edward and Elizabeth (Weiter) Lux. She passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018 age the age of 70.



Hilda worked for over 24 years at Kohl's department store. We all know Hilda's love for the WWE Pro Wrestling!



Hilda is survived by her husband of over 21 years Joseph "Joe"; sisters Margaret (Eugene) Pulera and Anna Marie (Randy) Lux, and brother-in-law Darwin Cone. Hilda is preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Martha Cone and Gertrude Lalor.



Hilda inspired us every day with her beautiful smile and indomitable strength. Her courage knew no boundaries.



We all loved Hilda's simple way of life. God bless you, Hilda.



