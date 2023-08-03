Hermann “Butch” Ewald Hansen

Hermann “Butch” Ewald Hansen, age 77, of Prairie du Sac passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Middleton Village Nursing Home.  He was born in Schwetzingen, Germany on Aug. 13, 1945 to the late Ewald and Elisabeth (Lehr) Hansen.  When Butch was five years old his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Butch graduated from Central High School in 1963; later attending University of Wisconsin, Madison.  Butch enlisted in the United States Army; serving in Germany from 1964 until 1967.  

Following his service in Army, Butch began his career working at Piggly Wiggly’s in the greater Madison area as Produce Clerk, Produce Manager, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager until 1984 before he became a Salesman for Keebler (Kellogg) in the Southern Wisconsin region; retiring in 2007.