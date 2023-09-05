Hermann "Butch" E. Hansen

A visitation for Butch will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City from 9:00 am until 11:00 am when Memories will be shared.  Military Honors for Butch will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

Hermann “Butch” Ewald Hansen, age 77, of Prairie du Sac passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Middleton Village Nursing Home.  He was born in Schwetzingen, Germany on Aug. 13, 1945 to the late Ewald and Elisabeth (Lehr) Hansen.  When Butch was five years old his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Butch graduated from Central High School in 1963; later attending University of Wisconsin, Madison.  Butch enlisted in the United States Army; serving in Germany from 1964 until 1967.  