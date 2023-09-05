Hermann "Butch" E. Hansen

A visitation for Butch will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City from 9:00 am until 11:00 am when Memories will be shared. Military Honors for Butch will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.
Hermann “Butch” Ewald Hansen, age 77, of Prairie du Sac passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Middleton Village Nursing Home. He was born in Schwetzingen, Germany on Aug. 13, 1945 to the late Ewald and Elisabeth (Lehr) Hansen. When Butch was five years old his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Butch graduated from Central High School in 1963; later attending University of Wisconsin, Madison. Butch enlisted in the United States Army; serving in Germany from 1964 until 1967.
Following his service in Army, Butch began his career working at Piggly Wiggly’s in the greater Madison area as Produce Clerk, Produce Manager, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager until 1984 before he became a Salesman for Keebler (Kellogg) in the Southern Wisconsin region; retiring in 2007.
Butch was united in marriage to Barbara Wilson on Aug. 21, 1987. He had a love of dogs that was unsurpassed, and they loved him too. He was an avid reader, enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and especially loved fishing and enjoyed sharing that love with Barb. Butch played pool and played on a men’s league and a couple’s league with Barb. He looked forward to time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, Barb; children, Chris of Arizona; Jon (Brandy) and Jamie (Amanda) both of Spokane, WA., grandchildren, Journey, Conner, Jon Jr., Lincoln, and Annaka all of Spokane, WA., sister and brother’s in-law, Lisa (Mark) Fletcher, Deb (Ken) Severson, Dan (Kathy) Wilson, John (Joyce) Wilson, Dave (Donna) Wilson; many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a his father and mother in-laws, Hiram and Dorothy Wilson and sister in-law, Suzanne Wilson.
Butch’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Bright Star Care of Baraboo, the nurses and CNA’s of Middleton Village, and to Butch’s niece’s Alyssa and Nicole to bring his newest grandnephew for a visit.