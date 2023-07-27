Henry Theodore “Ted” Goeres

We lost a true gentleman and loving husband, father, and grandfather on July 24, 2023. A life-long resident of Lodi, Henry Theodore “Ted” Goeres, was dedicated to his family, his canning business, and the Lodi parks. Public works and philanthropy were extremely important to him. Ted continued his father’s legacy of supporting the swimming pool and Goeres Park. The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra benefited from his monetary donations and his children’ talents.

After graduating from Lodi High School, Ted joined the Army Air Corps and qualified as both a B24 and B29 bomber pilot. World War II ended before he was deployed to Europe or the Pacific. He attended Carroll College on the GI Bill where he met Mary Jean Graney. They began their 70-year marriage in Lodi. It was full of love, laughter, dancing, dear friends, and four children.