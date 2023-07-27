We lost a true gentleman and loving husband, father, and grandfather on July 24, 2023. A life-long resident of Lodi, Henry Theodore “Ted” Goeres, was dedicated to his family, his canning business, and the Lodi parks. Public works and philanthropy were extremely important to him. Ted continued his father’s legacy of supporting the swimming pool and Goeres Park. The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra benefited from his monetary donations and his children’ talents.
After graduating from Lodi High School, Ted joined the Army Air Corps and qualified as both a B24 and B29 bomber pilot. World War II ended before he was deployed to Europe or the Pacific. He attended Carroll College on the GI Bill where he met Mary Jean Graney. They began their 70-year marriage in Lodi. It was full of love, laughter, dancing, dear friends, and four children.
He succeeded his father in owning and operating The Lodi Canning Company which celebrated 100 years of canning peas and cream style corn in 2018. His son Bob continued the company after his retirement. Ted was highly regarded in the canning community and served as both president of both the Wisconsin and National Canner’s Associations. He was a charter member of the Lodi Valley Optimist Club and a life-long member of the Lodi United Methodist Church where he was a member of Mary Jean’s choir for 40 years.
Ted is survived by his children, Susan (Mark Klein), Nancy (Michael Rusinek), Lucille (James Martin), and Robert (Annette Birkes); grandchildren, Charles (Leila) and Elise Wagner (Pedro Fernandez), Jon (Stephanie) and Nyssa Goeres. He is preceded in death by Mary Jean, Jill and Devin Goeres and parents, Dr. TO and Lilly Goeres.
We wish to thank the staffs of Good Samaritan, Pines Villa, and Agrace Hospice Care for their expertise and compassionate care of Dad.
Donations in Ted’s name can be made to Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi, WI 53555
A private family gathering is planned for the near future.