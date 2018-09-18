Henry M. Mattson, Jr., age 82, passed away on September 16, 2018, at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Wis., after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Henry was born on November 22, 1935 in Whitehall, Wis., the son of Henry Sr. and Elisabeth (Keller) Mattson. He enjoyed his pet dogs, hunting, fishing, and skiing. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force following graduation from Hixton High School. He spent his working years in Kenosha, Wis., at American Motors and the City of Kenosha. In 1997, he retired in Mauston, Wis.

He is survived by his sisters Jerrilynn Duxbury, Schofield, and Renee (Maynard) Miller of Mauston. He is further survived by an aunt, Renata Waldum of Redlands, California, and 12 nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Marguerite, and his brother-in-law Stephen Duxbury.

Visitation will be at 10:30 at the Northfield Lutheran Church in Northfield, Wis., on Saturday, September 22, 2018 followed by graveside services at 11:00 at the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro for the compassionate care given to Henry. Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston is assisting with arrangements.