Henry J “Hank” Mueller, age 76 of Plain passed away on December 8, 2018 at Greenway Manor in Spring Green, WI.

He was born in Spring Green on March 19, 1942, the son of Wilbert and Mary Margaret (Gruber) Mueller.

Survivors include three children, Gary (Sheryl) Mueller, Ann (Kevin) Brey and Junior (Trisha) Mueller; seven grandchildren, Adam and Alyssa Mueller, Brenna and Shae Brey, Tad (Trisha) Garrelts, Austin and Jackson Mueller; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Hoyt Garrelts; one sister, Alice Frederick, a brother-in-law Bill Hackl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Marian Feiner, Dorothy Hogan and Virginia Hackl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Spring Green. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M.

