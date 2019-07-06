Henry Charles Tilley, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb. He was born April 7, 1935 to Henry and Margaret Tilley. He was the youngest of six children. His siblings: Marie, Gordon, Lillian and Ben preceded him in death. His sister Mary Ann is the sole survivor.

Henry attended school in Arena and joined the U.S Air Force after graduation. He retired as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of service. He served in Vietnam and the Philippines.

Henry and his first wife, Ruth Gentz, had four children, Terry, Kathy, Tami and Scott. Kathy preceded him in death in 2015. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Zander Tilley, who resides at Ingleside Manor.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery, rural Barneveld.