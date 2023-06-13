MADISON - Henry Bugge “Hank” Moen, age 82, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Verona, Wis. He was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in Stoughton, to Nellie (Asperheim) and Clarence Bugge Moen. He grew up on a tobacco and dairy farm in Cambridge. Hank attended Cambridge High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He also attended Badger Boys State while in high school and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1958. After high school, Hank joined the United States Navy. His boot camp was at Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, Ill. He served on the USS Sierra and obtained the rank of Petty Officer. Hank received the National Defense medal during his active service in the Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1965.
Hank started his work career at the U.S. Post Office in 1963. He started as city carrier in Stoughton. In the late 1970s, Hank decided that he wanted to pursue a career in postal management. He attended the Oak Brook Postal Management Academy. After graduation, his first assignment was the Postmaster of South Wayne. He also served as Officer In Charge of the post offices in Mineral Point and Prairie du Sac, before becoming Postmaster in Evansville. Hank also completed postal assignments in Tampa, Fla., and Albany, N.Y. In many ways this was his favorite assignment, but he felt the need to return to Wisconsin to help his parents. His last postmaster assignment was in Eagle Bridge, N.Y.
Hank also worked as a cross country semi-truck driver, driving semi from Maine to California. He had may interesting stories from three years of truck driving. He also drove Badger Coach and finished his work career with the Madison Streets Department in 2008.
Hank loved reading, dancing and traveling. He owned an extensive library of books from a wide variety of authors, but he especially liked books on history and politics. Up until recently, he used to go dancing every chance he could with his best friend, Nancy. Hank traveled to all 50 states and many foreign countries, but his most memorable trip was to Norway in 2008. He was able to visit Nils Moen and over 50 other relatives in Norway. He was also able to visit the original Moen farm still in the family from the 1700s.
Hank was a member of the Sons of Norway and Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Hank is survived by two children, his son, Scott (Laura) Moen and daughter, Kim (Ron) Weum; four grandchildren, Dalton and Tyler Weum, and Ryan and Jack Moen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and Clarence Moen; brother, Curtis Moen; sister, Ella Foss; and wife, Margaret (Fiscas) Moen.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A graveside service with military honors will take place at LUTHERAN EAST CEMETERY in Stoughton at 1 p.m. on Friday.