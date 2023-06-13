Henry Bugge "Hank" Moen

MADISON - Henry Bugge “Hank” Moen, age 82, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Verona, Wis. He was born on Sept. 4, 1940, in Stoughton, to Nellie (Asperheim) and Clarence Bugge Moen. He grew up on a tobacco and dairy farm in Cambridge. Hank attended Cambridge High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He also attended Badger Boys State while in high school and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1958. After high school, Hank joined the United States Navy. His boot camp was at Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, Ill. He served on the USS Sierra and obtained the rank of Petty Officer. Hank received the National Defense medal during his active service in the Navy. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1965.

Hank started his work career at the U.S. Post Office in 1963. He started as city carrier in Stoughton. In the late 1970s, Hank decided that he wanted to pursue a career in postal management. He attended the Oak Brook Postal Management Academy. After graduation, his first assignment was the Postmaster of South Wayne. He also served as Officer In Charge of the post offices in Mineral Point and Prairie du Sac, before becoming Postmaster in Evansville. Hank also completed postal assignments in Tampa, Fla., and Albany, N.Y. In many ways this was his favorite assignment, but he felt the need to return to Wisconsin to help his parents. His last postmaster assignment was in Eagle Bridge, N.Y.

