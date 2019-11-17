MONONA - Helen V Hatfield, age 96, of Monona, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Heritage Monona. She was born on June 6, 1923, in Blanchardville, the daughter of Theodore and Amy (Strommen) Severson. Helen graduated from Blanchardville High School. She married Douglas L. Hatfield on Jan. 16, 1946 in Blanchardville and they moved to Madison's east side where they lived and raised their family.

Helen worked for Oscar Mayer, retiring after over 35 years. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Helen enjoyed traveling, reading and keeping up on current events.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Christine Johnson; daughter-in-law, Karen Hatfield; brother, Robert Severson; three sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Severson, Carol Severson and Caryl Hatfield; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her parents; husband, Douglas; son, Robert W. Hatfield; five brothers, Sanford, LeRoy, Tilman, Donald and Glenn Severson; and three sisters, Elaine Dobbertin, Dorothy Svitter and Carol Severson.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.