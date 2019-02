Helen R. Palmer, age 98, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Carrie) Palmer, Darren (Cathy) Magee, and Steve (Deb) Magee; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Palmer; and son, John (Tana) Palmer. A private family burial will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.