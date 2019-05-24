Helen Nass died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was one month shy of 102.

Helen Drews was born on a farm in the Township of Hewitt in central Wisconsin. She attended Wausau schools, advancing two grades and graduating years early. She married Milton Nass in 1939 and was primarily a mother/homemaker until their youngest child was in fifth grade.

She was gifted with many skills that equipped her for employment as a bookkeeper at a local business, a retailer and clerk at a knit shop, a secretary/receptionist for several psychiatrists, and later for several physicians through the Wausau Clinic.

Helen's children have fond memories of her content and absorbed for hours in complicated knitting or cross-stitching creations. A few years ago while she was at Maplewood, one of Helen's children brought in photos of 60+ items she had made over the years just for his wife and him!

Helen was a devoted wife and mother, always encouraging and supportive of her family, even when it meant listening to loud music from her son's rehearsing rock bands or bearing with the electrical tool sounds from the lower level as Milton worked on his latest invention or project. Family, friends, colleagues and later all the Girlie's Manor and Maplewood staff who kindly cared for Helen were familiar with her sense of humor, beautiful smile and her strength of will (so vital to keep her going in her last years). Her children will remember that with smiles.

She was a woman who didn't talk about her faith, just lived it, showing resilience despite tragedies in her life. At 101, Helen had experienced the earlier loss of several family members: her husband, Milton; son, Randy; sisters, Ethel Drews of Whitewater, and Bertha Drews of Waukesha; and a brother, Elvin Drews of Waukesha.

She is survived by her son, Rick Nass (Rhonda) of Prairie du Sac and daughter, Jane Nass (Philip Cortright) of Cross Plains.

The family would like to thank Girlie's Manor, Maplewood and Agrace staff for all the kindness, compassion and care given to Helen and her family. We are so grateful.

There will be a private memorial. No memorial gifts, please.