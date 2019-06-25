Helen Mary (Leibfried) Krohn, 92, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Helen was born in rural Lancaster, WI to Walter and Catherine (Reynolds) Leibfried on February 12, 1927.

She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1943. Helen was united in marriage to Donovan Krohn on August 27, 1949 at St. Clements in Lancaster. They farmed for six years near Lancaster before moving to Verona in 1956. Helen waitressed for many years at the Eagles Nest Restaurant and also worked as an office manager at the Verona Press before retiring. Helen and Don enjoyed many summers in Minocqua fishing and playing cards.

After Helen moved into Noel Manor she participated in the social life, but her greatest enjoyment came from playing cards with her friends. Helen will be remembered for her friendly and outgoing personality.

Helen is survived by children; Katherine Krohn of Verona, Kristine (Marty) Simpson of Sebring, Florida, Karen (Greg) Olson of Eagle River, and Dan (Carey) Krohn of Mt. Horeb; 6 grandsons, Jason (Tonya) Robertson, Graham Anderson, Shelby (Laura) Anderson, Cory and Kevin Markwardt, Hunter (Marina Fleming) Krohn; 5 great grandchildren, Jake (Morgan) Robertson, Jared Robertson, Pippa and Kikkan Anderson, Alivia Krohn; sister Katie Leibfried (Larry Schildgen) of Lancaster; brother in laws Leonard Stich of PA, Rodger Janssen of Lancaster; sister in law, Phyliss (Tom) Moris of IL, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donovan; daughter, Sharon; sisters Mary Janssen, Jo Ann Stich; brothers, Thomas and Robert Leibfried; sister in law, Marcella Leibfried; and son in law, Marty Simpson. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona. Private Services will be held. Donations may be made to UW Dept. of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at www.ophth.wisc.edu. The family wishes to thank the staff of Noel Manor for their attentive care and Agrace HospiceCare for their consistent and caring support. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.