Helen Marie Sweeney

Helen Sweeney, age 89 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Helen was born February 5, 1930 in Wisconsin Dells to Maurice and Josephine (Jerome) Ragan. She is survived by her five children: Patrick (Mary), Wisconsin Dells, Dennis (Susan Mossman), Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Michael (Linda), Wisconsin Dells, Francis (Debbie), Mequon, and Sandra, Wisconsin Dells. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her three brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 2019 at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Wisconsin Dells Health Center where Helen was for the past eleven months who made her stay there as comfortable as possible.

A full obituary will follow.