SUN PRAIRIE/CLEARWATER, FL/BEAVER DAM - Helen Marie Ritsch Lassa, age 96, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie.

Helen was born in Richland Center, the daughter of Carl and Nettie (Prouty) Dahnke. She was a graduate of Shorewood High School and Marquette University with a degree in dental hygiene. She worked for the city of Milwaukee as a hygienist while her husband was in the service. On March 6, 1943, Helen was united in marriage with Robert Ritsch, DDS. He preceded her in death in 1987. In 1990, she married Ralph Lassa, DDS who preceded her in death in 2000.

Helen lived in Beaver Dam for 47 years where she was a member of Old Hickory Country Club, PEO (she never let the secret out) and League of Women's Voters. She volunteered for the blood bank, was a Sunday school teacher for many years and served as a church elder at Grace Presbyterian Church. Helen was a charter member of the Beaver Dam Outing Club. She enjoyed the many years as a volunteer at Lakeview Nursing Home doing baking with the residents.

In 1990, Helen moved to Muskego for 16 years before moving fulltime to Florida in 2006. In 2012, she moved to Sun Prairie to be closer to her family.

Helen's wonderful sense of humor brought great joy and fun into the lives of all she touched, especially on April Fool's Day. Her birthday was one of her favorite holiday's and was known for sending out cryptic reminder notices to her friends weeks in advance. She had a cheery outlook on life and would frequently share her father's advice of "you can't beat fun, sis!". Sending little notes was her specialty, including one to her grandson to urge more frequent contact that just included a picture of herself and her phone number. She loved reading, painting and her family. Her grandsons were a true gift and she enjoyed them immensely.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Nancy Molstad and Claudia (Terry) Murray of Sun Prairie; grandsons, Michael (Amy) Murray and Bob (Amy) Murray; great-granddaughters, Maya, Marlie, Sienna and Nissa; niece, Lynne Bie and nephew, Bob Townsend. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dahnke and son-in-law, Paul Molstad.

Private family services will be held. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

Joyful and full of life, her spunk and quick wit will be missed.

