Cottage Grove - Helen Mae Duncan, age 81, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Cliff Childs and Wilma (Nelson) Childs.
Helen attended Madison schools, after which she married and was a lifelong partner of Charles E. Duncan. Helen relished her role as a mother and homemaker. Although she held numerous jobs over the years, the most important thing to her was raising her family as children, and adults. Additionally, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge Number 410, the Madison Jazz Society and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
In her free time, she loved being a grandma and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing, coaching Little League, enjoying Wisconsin sports, traveling to jazz festivals around the country, and serving as pit crew chief for Charles at SCCA and Vintage racing events.
Helen is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Dr. Charles C. (Barbra) Duncan, Ph.D., Julia M. (Lance) Fukumoto, William J. (Mira) Duncan and Elizabeth A. (Timothy) Lynch; grandchildren, Chloe B. Duncan, Emma H. Duncan, Lyle H. Duncan, Nora S. Duncan, Olivia G. Lynch, Maxwell A. Duncan, Natalie K. Fukumoto, Ava R. Lynch; great-grandchild, Jesse W. Duncan; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Pearl Childs; in-laws, Charles H. and Myrtle Duncan; brothers, D. James, David and Tom Childs; and sisters-in-law, Jody, Dona, Carol and Jackie Childs.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at ABIDING SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 406 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, with the Rev. Nate Abrahamson presiding. Visitation will be held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and also on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Helen's name to Olbrich Gardens or UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
