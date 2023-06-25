Helen Mae Duncan

Cottage Grove - Helen Mae Duncan, age 81, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of Cliff Childs and Wilma (Nelson) Childs.

Helen attended Madison schools, after which she married and was a lifelong partner of Charles E. Duncan. Helen relished her role as a mother and homemaker. Although she held numerous jobs over the years, the most important thing to her was raising her family as children, and adults. Additionally, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Lodge Number 410, the Madison Jazz Society and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.