Helen M. Warner, beloved sister and aunt passed away September 22, 2018 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Helen was born September 23, 1929 in Bemidji, Minnesota to Harry and Anna (Moen) Warner. She graduated from Granite Falls High School after which she moved to Illinois where she worked for a time as a telephone operator. She then trained at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago and became a registered nurse. She worked as a nurse at a nursing home and then at a factory for many years until she bought a dairy farm with her business partner, Vida Barrett in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Helen loved her farm and her Jersey cows, and she had a special love for each of her dogs – she bred and raised Boston Terriers most of her adult life.

Helen is survived by four siblings; Lillian Miller of Mattoon, IL, Mary (Vern) Riehle of Detroit Lakes, MN, Carl (Sharon) Warner of Eden Prairie, MN, Harriet Zmuda of Tacoma, WA, and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Anna Warner, sisters Betty Jane Warner, Ida Noble, and Janice Collette, and brother Vernon Warner.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.