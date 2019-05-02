VERONA-Helen M. (Wakeman) Warriner of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

She was born in Richland Center on Nov. 11, 1919, the daughter of Leo and Ethel Wakeman. Her family moved to Sparta one year later where she grew up and met Harry Warriner, her husband of 57 years. They moved to Madison in 1948.

Helen worked for the Madison Board of Education for 22 years. She moved to Verona in 1999. She was a member of the Masonic Orders of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile and ASBA.

Throughout the years Helen loved playing Bridge, Euchre, and other card games as well as WII bowling. She was a wonderful mother and could be found along with Harry, supporting their daughters in all their endeavors.

Helen is survived by her three daughters, Sharon (Lynn) Marquardt of Verona, Linda (Bob) Wentzel of Las Vegas and Madison, and Patricia Moore of Verona; seven grandchildren, Scott (Julie) Marquardt, Wendy (Kevin) McKnight, Matthew (Madeleine) Wentzel, Kara (Humphrey) Meseguer, Brian (Mellisa Wiedenfeld) Wentzel, Shawn Moore and Michael Moore; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Warriner of Beloit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; sisters, Leona (Richard) Roman and Doris (Lyle) Brogley; brother-in-law, Kenneth Warriner, and sister-in-law, Doris (Clyde) Deno.

A private service for immediate family will be held prior to her public Celebration of life at SUGAR RIVER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 415 W. Verona Ave., Verona, at 12 Noon, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

The family would like to thank the staff of the memory care unit of Four Winds Manor and to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care of Helen.

