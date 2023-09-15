Helen M. Simonini

Madison - Helen M. Simonini, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. She was born in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, on June 27, 1929 the daughter of William and Martha (Swail) Moon. Helen married Reno Simonini on July 18, 1945 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada. They were members of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison. Helen worked for 55 years at Smokey's in Madison as waitress and hostess. She was a sports enthusiast and especially loved following the Brewers and the Badger women's volleyball team. The number one most important thing in Helen's life was her family which included her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a new great-great grandchild and extended family in Canada. She loved to spend time with her Canadian nieces and nephews and it brought her much joy, happiness and love. Helen will always be remembered for her kindness, gentle spirit, love of sports and most of all for her love of family.

Helen is survived by her children, Sheila (Robert) Thomas, Terry Kraft, and Reno (Fay) Simonini; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.