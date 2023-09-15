Madison - Helen M. Simonini, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. She was born in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, on June 27, 1929 the daughter of William and Martha (Swail) Moon. Helen married Reno Simonini on July 18, 1945 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada. They were members of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison. Helen worked for 55 years at Smokey's in Madison as waitress and hostess. She was a sports enthusiast and especially loved following the Brewers and the Badger women's volleyball team. The number one most important thing in Helen's life was her family which included her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a new great-great grandchild and extended family in Canada. She loved to spend time with her Canadian nieces and nephews and it brought her much joy, happiness and love. Helen will always be remembered for her kindness, gentle spirit, love of sports and most of all for her love of family.
Helen is survived by her children, Sheila (Robert) Thomas, Terry Kraft, and Reno (Fay) Simonini; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Reno; her parents, William and Martha; her son-in-law, Mike Kraft; her sister, Carmelita; and her brothers, William, Cecil, and Dave.
A special thank you to the care staff at Oakwood Village Rehab for all the love and care they provided to Helen the last couple years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Helen's name to the American Heart Association: www.heart.org.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfunealservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5701 Odana Road
608-274-1000
