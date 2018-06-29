Helen L. Dixon, 92, of Rewey, died on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Lancaster, Lancaster, Wisconsin.

Per Helen's wishes, there will be no formal services. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is serving the family.

Helen was born on June 17, 1926, the daughter of Mathew and Esther (Goke) Berg. She was the youngest of nine children, and lived on a farm in Lost Grove (rural Mineral Point). After high school, Helen and her sister, Norma, moved to California to work in the munitions factories during World War II. When the war ended, she moved back to Wisconsin and married Harold “Bill” Dixon. They lived in Rewey and had their only child, Dennis, in 1948. Bill joined the John Deere workforce in Dubuque, while Helen worked at Dixon’s Tavern, which was owned by her father-in-law, Irv, in Rewey. Later, Helen worked at Loudspeaker Component near Lancaster. Helen liked to fish for walleyes with Bill near Linksville where they owned a cabin. After they retired, they traveled to Las Vegas every winter, and went to Dubuque several times a week to play Blackjack and the poker machines.

Helen is survived by her son, Dennis, of Rewey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold “Bill” Dixon; and siblings.