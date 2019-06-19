Helen J. Stephenson, 97, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI. Services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, June 21st at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Pastor Roy Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the Hazel Green, Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Friends may call from 9:30 am until time of service on Friday, June 21st at the funeral home.

Helen was born on September 17, 1921 to Paul & Susan (Harvey) Kieslich at home in Strawbridge, WI. She married James L. Stephenson on December 9, 1940 in Dubuque, IA. She worked as a nurse's aide for over 30 years at the Galena Stauss Hospital and Nursing Home before going to work at Honest John's Trading Post in Galena, IL. Helen enjoyed reading, garage sales, going out to eat, taking care of her family, playing cards with Ronnie, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Helen is survived by 5 children: Sandy Crabtree of Hazel Green, WI, Ron (Bonnie) Stephenson of Dubuque, IA, Dawn (Ed) Herbst of Hazel Green, WI, Jeff Stephenson of Tama, IA and LuAnn Duran of Hazel Green, WI; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; extended family, Rob & Laurie Toth and the Edith Vickers family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim (May 4, 2014), daughter, Lynn Ellen; 2 grandsons: Larry Dean Crabtree & Shawn Paul Crabtree; son-in-law, Larry Joe Crabtree and grandson-in-law, Craig Runde.

In lieu of flowers a Helen J. Stephenson Memorial Fund has been established.