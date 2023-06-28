Helen J. Rexroat

Helen J. Rexroat (nee Smith) age 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Mount Horeb, Wis. Helen was born in Chenoa, Ill., on Sept. 1, 1927, to parents William and Anna (Ralston) Smith.

Helen married the love of her life, Richard E. Rexroat Sr., on Nov. 1,1948, in Lexington, Ill. They were married for 46 years before Richard died unexpectedly on Aug. 11,1994. Helen earned her nursing certification as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, and her name can be found at the Military Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. She retired from nursing after 24 years with the VA hospital in Madison, Wis. Always community-minded, she was among the first EMS volunteers with the Mount Horeb Fire Department.

