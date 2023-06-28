Helen J. Rexroat (nee Smith) age 95, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Mount Horeb, Wis. Helen was born in Chenoa, Ill., on Sept. 1, 1927, to parents William and Anna (Ralston) Smith.
Helen married the love of her life, Richard E. Rexroat Sr., on Nov. 1,1948, in Lexington, Ill. They were married for 46 years before Richard died unexpectedly on Aug. 11,1994. Helen earned her nursing certification as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, and her name can be found at the Military Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. She retired from nursing after 24 years with the VA hospital in Madison, Wis. Always community-minded, she was among the first EMS volunteers with the Mount Horeb Fire Department.
Helen had a keen intellect and unmatched curiosity which gave her the ability to converse with anyone and make friends easily. She never met a crossword puzzle she couldn’t beat, and she devoured recipe books as if they were novels.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Cheryl) Rexroat Jr. of Mesa, Ariz., Ralph (Elizabeth) of Commerce Township, Mich., and Roger Rexroat of Mount Horeb, Wis. She is loved by her grandchildren, Peggy (Cyle) Haag, Melissa (Jeff) Muck, Amanda (Aaron) Torzala, Carrie (Elizabeth) Rexroat, Richard (Devon) Rexroat III, and Jacob (Katelyn) Rexroat. Her four great-grandchildren are Anna and Colin Haag, Jackson Torzala, and Levi Rexroat. The family wants Ruth Rexroat to know how appreciative they are for her care and devotion to Helen. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy (Mein), Lois, and Loren.
The family is following Helen’s wishes and will be having a private, family only service. Donations in her name may be made to Mount Horeb Volunteers, Inc., Mount Horeb Fire Department, 400 S. Blue Mounds St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572. Monies will be used to support the Student Volunteer program.