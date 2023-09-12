Helen “Honey” M. Martin, age 92 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI. She was born on November 16, 1930, in Ion, Iowa, the daughter of William “Bill” and Lillie (Fett) Aird. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Ion through 8th grade and went on to graduate from Waukon High School in 1949. Helen married her best friend, Thomas H. Martin, on October 20, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. Together, they cultivated a life filled with love, hard work, and devotion to their family.
Helen took great pride in raising her children and contributed to her family's farm all while dedicating countless hours to nurturing her garden. Helen had a flair for baking, cooking, sewing, and crocheting, often sharing these homemade gifts with loved ones. She found joy in reading, especially history books and magazines and spent many years preserving the fruits of her labor through canning. Helen was selfless in her giving and always put others first. Above all, Helen's love for her family was paramount. She cherished holidays, especially Christmas and Easter, going above and beyond to ensure each celebration was filled with love, homemade meals, and thoughtful gifts. Her strong will to be present in her family’s life and fierce independence kept her in her own home all these years.
She was an active member of the St. Matthew's Catholic Church, serving in its Altar and Rosary Society, and its CCW. Beyond her church, her spirit of service extended to volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul for many years. Helen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children: Kim (Jim) Francis of Warren, IL, Joe (Annie) Martin of rural Darlington, Lauri (Dick) Teutschmann of rural Gratiot, Christine (Bob) Knautz of rural Shullsburg, and Tom (Emily) Martin of Darlington. She was a beloved grandmother to Jacob, Karla (Kurt), Krystal (Zach), Brandon, Kiel (Kristi), Katie (Carson), Jake (Emily), Amanda (Nick), Jaime (Alex), Brent (Claire), Brett (Kelsey), Brock (Bailey), Elizabeth (Ralph), William (Taylor), Preston, Aloysius, Cyril and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Rosie Keleher and Anna Marie Hessling and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Tom in 2002, her son Greg in 2011; her brothers: Alfred (Bernice) Aird and Bud (Geri) Aird, her nephews: Lance Aird, James Keleher, Douglas Keleher, and great-nephew Chris Stewart.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) where a rosary will be prayed at 3:30 P.M. and on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Penny Tregloan for the friendship and care she provided over the last few months. They would also like to thank the Lafayette County Memorial Hospital’s doctors and nursing staff for the excellent care that they had provided Helen over the last week.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send them to your own mom or a loved one.
