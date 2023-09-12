Helen “Honey” M. Martin

Helen “Honey” M. Martin, age 92 of rural Shullsburg, WI passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI. She was born on November 16, 1930, in Ion, Iowa, the daughter of William “Bill” and Lillie (Fett) Aird. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Ion through 8th grade and went on to graduate from Waukon High School in 1949. Helen married her best friend, Thomas H. Martin, on October 20, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. Together, they cultivated a life filled with love, hard work, and devotion to their family.

Helen took great pride in raising her children and contributed to her family's farm all while dedicating countless hours to nurturing her garden. Helen had a flair for baking, cooking, sewing, and crocheting, often sharing these homemade gifts with loved ones. She found joy in reading, especially history books and magazines and spent many years preserving the fruits of her labor through canning. Helen was selfless in her giving and always put others first. Above all, Helen's love for her family was paramount. She cherished holidays, especially Christmas and Easter, going above and beyond to ensure each celebration was filled with love, homemade meals, and thoughtful gifts. Her strong will to be present in her family’s life and fierce independence kept her in her own home all these years.