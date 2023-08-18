Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Helen (Heins) Ingersoll, 99, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Platteville.

Helen was born September 15, 1923 in Belmont, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Gertrude (Bellmeyer) Heins. She attended Belmont High School graduating in 1941. Helen married Melvin Ingersoll on May 12, 1946 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. They were married 69 years before Melvin passed away on April 5, 2016. Helen and Melvin lived in Belmont until 1959, when they moved to Platteville.