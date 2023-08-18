Helen (Heins) Ingersoll, 99, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Platteville.
Helen was born September 15, 1923 in Belmont, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Gertrude (Bellmeyer) Heins. She attended Belmont High School graduating in 1941. Helen married Melvin Ingersoll on May 12, 1946 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. They were married 69 years before Melvin passed away on April 5, 2016. Helen and Melvin lived in Belmont until 1959, when they moved to Platteville.
While in High School she taught herself to sew, making cheer leading outfits for the Belmont High School Cheerleaders. As a junior in high school, Helen’s sewing abilities won her the right to represent LaFayette County at the Wisconsin State Fair, which was quite an honor for a farm girl from Belmont.
Helen worked at Uffelman’s Federated Store in Platteville for many years. She continued her sewing throughout her lifetime making clothes for her daughters, granddaughters, and various sewing projects for her extended family. Her hands were rarely still. Helen enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading and in recent years she completed many jigsaw puzzles.
Helen enjoyed vacationing in Florida throughout the years, but her most cherished time, was the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She felt blessed to have family nearby and wonderful friends who were always there for her. Helen had a smile for everyone and would often mention how old she was, as she was very proud of her age once she reached her 90’s.
Helen was a member of the United Methodist Church, where she had served on many committees, and was honored for her 50 plus years. She was a member of the Eastern Star Miriam Chapter #15. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the Platteville Thrift Shop.
Helen is survived by three children, Linda (Roger) Boettcher of Madison, Karen (Tom) Heiser and Kelly (Jill) Ingersoll of Platteville; five grandchildren, Leslie (David Toy) Boettcher of Madison, Lindsay (David) Heiser-Barger of Madison, Lauren (Jim) Heiser-Ertel of Sun Prairie, Dr. Jenna (Jordan Lacore) Ingersoll of Ashland and Brandon (Theresa) Ingersoll of Platteville; ten great-grandchildren, Leanna, Owen, Eric, and Wesley Boettcher-Toy, Parker and Laken Ingersoll, Everett and Vivian Barger, Fritz Lacore, Felicity Ertel and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Verna Heins and Nina (Henry) Schweitzer and brothers, John Heins, George (Gladys) Heins, Guerdon (Loretta) Heins, and Ervin (Florence) Heins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials may be made to the Helen Ingersoll Memorial Fund, which will go to charities that Helen held dear to her heart. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family would like to THANK her caregivers, Donna and Dlaney, the staff at Sienna Crest and in her last days Agrace Hospice for all the care given to Helen.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.