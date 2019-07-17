Helen G. Richards

SUN PRAIRIE/OSHKOSH–Helen Richards, age 89, recently of Sun Prairie and formerly of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.



The daughter of Swiss immigrants, August and Frieda Teuscher, Helen was born on the family farm in Brooklyn. She later moved to Brodhead with her family, where she attended school.

Helen struck out on her own at a young age and worked various jobs to support herself, eventually making her way to Milwaukee where she had an extended career with Kohl's Corporation.

Helen married and raised three daughters. Some of her most cherished memories were made traveling to Europe, several Mediterranean countries and New Zealand. She also enjoyed crocheting and opera, having attended a concert by Luciano Pavarotti in his hometown of Modena, Italy.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Debra (David) Hogue, Jeanette Koenig and Paula (Rodney) Ferguson. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Phillip Hogue and Patrick (Crystal) Hogue; great-grandchildren, Kekoa Hogue, Nic and Emilee Hinz; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Clara Hull; and her son-in-law, Dale Koenig.



Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Helen's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 donors@stjude.org or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg WI, 53711 agrace.org/donate.



Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their kind, compassionate and personal care.



