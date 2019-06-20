MOUNT HOREB-Helen Elizabeth Sherven, age 95, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Ingleside Manor.



She was born on April 13, 1924, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Fred and Nellie (Owens) Ingold.



Helen married Enoch Sherven on June 19, 1943, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They farmed together for over 50 years in the Town of Perry.



Helen was a family-oriented person who loved spending time with her many relatives and friends. You could always count on a homemade cookie when you would visit her home. Helen was also known for sharing her talents with the York Memorial Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and for her love of puzzles, word searches and gardening.



Helen is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Kathleen) Sherven and Robert (Jean) Sherven; daughter, Karen (Bill) Peyton; and grandchildren, Eric Johnson, Scott Johnson, Jason (Dena) Johnson, Chad (Janice) Sherven, Staci (Eric) Thom, Mindy (Ian) Eisele, Austin (Bryanna) Sherven and Trevor (friend, Isabella) Sherven; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Enoch Sherven; and grandson, Landon Sherven.



A funeral service will be held at YORK MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, WI-78 Trunk, Blanchardville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with Rev. Gil Splett presiding. Burial will be held at the York Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.



Memorials may be made to Helen's family to be designated at a later date.



