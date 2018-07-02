Helen Breyman, age 90, passed away on Friday, June 29, 2018 from a brief illness.

She was born in Duryea, PA where she attended school. Helen was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Richard "Rebel" for 60 years. Her family travelled a lot with Richard while he was in the Air Force for 21 years. Helen enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, doll collection, music and reading. She spent many years at their cabin up north in Dellwood. Helen spent 10 years of WI winter months in Alabama and Florida. She was an active volunteer in the City of Stoughton election process while her husband was active with the Police department prior to his retirement. Helen was a member of St. Ann Church, American Legion, VFW Auxiliary and "Circle of Friends."

She is survived by her son, Steven (Rita); four special sisters and brothers at heart, Janet, Flo, Michael and Peter; special grandson, Rick; great grandson, Eric; and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be announced shortly. A special thank you to St. Ann Parish, especially Rachel, and all of the staff at Stoughton Hospital for their loving care. She also wanted to mention her loving dogs Tiny and Jojo whom comforted her when her husband passed. Please share your memories of Helen by posting Tributes.