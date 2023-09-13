Heidi L. Trickel, age 53 of Monroe, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. Heidi was born on November 20, 1969 in Monroe, the daughter of Dennis and Linda (Neuenschwander) Thompson. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s United Church of Christ and was a 1987 graduate of Monroe High School. She was employed at Dorman’s Cheese, Swiss Colony, Federal Industries, and most recently NAPA Auto Parts. Heidi was married to Erick Gassman prior to her marriage to Jeff Trickel on June 6, 2006. Heidi cheered on the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers, enjoyed camping, and her many trips to Hayward.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jeff; son, Jake Gassman; daughter, Amber Trickel; sister, Kelli Jo (Joe) Kaiser, all of Monroe; brother, Bradley Thompson of Blanchardville; and her parents, Dennis and Linda Thompson of Monroe. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Norma Trickel; brother-in-law, Nate (Angie) Trickel; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Brian) Hauser, Debra (Chad) Niday, Cheryl (Dan) McGuire; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bill Trickel; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A celebration of Heidi’s life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Monroe American Legion Post, 1627 12th Avenue. A memorial fund will be established in her name. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
